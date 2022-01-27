Raiders CB Nate Hobbs resolves 1 of 2 traffic cases with guilty plea

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has reportedly resolved one case involving a car and bad decisions, but still faces a day in court for the other.

Hobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving after an arrest earlier this month on suspicion of a DUI, according to the Associated Press. He reportedly received a $685 fine and 20 hours of community service when the judge accepted his plea.

Hobbs, an NFL rookie, was arrested early Jan. 3 after police reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel in a parking lot exit ramp of the Cromwell Hotel, located in the heart of the Las Vegas strip. Per the AP, prosecutors said Hobbs’ blood-alcohol level was tested at 0.07%, just under the DUI legal limit in Nevada of 0.08%. While the circumstances were completely different, news of Hobbs arrest was enough to create consternation over lessons learned from one of the Raiders' other DUI cases this season, the deadly one of former wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Despite not being under the legal limit, Hobbs will still reportedly submit to an alcohol treatment program provided by the National Football League and the NFL Players Association. He will face 30 days in jail if he violates the terms of his plea.

Nate Hobbs has seen plenty of action in his first NFL season with the Raiders. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Barring such a violation, Hobbs is now clear as far as his alleged DUI, but is still facing a separate reckless driving charge after he was pulled over for allegedly driving 110 mph on a Las Vegas freeway while making several unsafe lane changes.

Hobbs is reportedly due in court on April 16 for that charge.

In his first NFL season, Hobbs recorded 74 total tackles and had one interception for the Raiders, who selected him in the fifth round (167th overall) in the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his legal situation, he still played in the Raiders’ wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month.