Raiders CB Nate Hobbs finishes preseason as PFF’s highest graded non-first round rookie

Sometimes we can feel like we’re in a bubble with our opinions on the players that suit up for the Raiders. For that, it’s good to see how some of those players stack up against their peers.

Take Nate Hobbs for instance. The fifth-round rookie is the hot name on the Raiders right now after putting together what appears to have been an outstanding preseason. And apparently it wasn’t just outstanding when compared to other Raiders players. It was outstanding period.

Pro Football Focus posted their highest graded non-first round rookies and atop the list was Hobbs. He was the only one with a grade in the 90s (90.7).

Highest-graded non 1st-RD defenders in #NFL preseason 1. Nate Hobbs, Raiders CB – 90.7

2. Elijah Sullivan, 49ers LB – 89.9

3. Jonathon Cooper, Broncos ED – 88.6

4. Elijah Molden, Titans CB – 85.7 pic.twitter.com/qRIBzpsuQg — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2021

Hobbs put together a solid all-around preseason, ticking boxes in nearly every statistical category. He had one interception, two pass breakups, six tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, and one QB hit.

Along with the things that show up in the box score, Hobbs showed himself to be an instinctive player with a willingness and ability to get stops on the ground as well as make plays in coverage. He won the team’s nickel corner job outright, which is impressive for a day three pick rookie.