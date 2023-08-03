Raiders CB Nate Hobbs back playing in the slot in starting defense

One of the big changes that the Las Vegas Raiders have made on defense this offseason is moving Nate Hobbs back into the slot. During his rookie season, Hobbs was one of the best slot defenders in the league and looked like a future star.

But last season, the Raiders asked Hobbs to play more on the outside and his game suffered. Hobbs played all over the secondary, but never looked quite as comfortable as he did as a rookie.

The Raiders aren’t making that mistake this year as Hobbs is back to playing in the slot, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Here is what he had to say about Hobbs and his role in the starting defense:

During 11-on-11 drills, Nate Hobbs was lined up at nickelback with the starting defense. He had a stellar rookie campaign at the position in 2021 but, last season, mostly played outside due to injuries elsewhere, and his play dropped off significantly. With him inside, Marcus Peters and Jakorian Bennett held down the two first-team cornerback spots.

The only challenge the Raiders will have now is finding two suitable outside cornerbacks to allow Hobbs to play in the slot. If they can’t, don’t be surprised to see Hobbs back on the outside and someone like Amik Robertson or Tyler Hall in the slot.

However, the plan is for Hobbs to stay in the slot as that is where he excels. Look for him to have a very successful third season in the NFL if he can remain in the slot for most of the year.

