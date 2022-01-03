Raiders CB Nate Hobbs arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

After a huge win on Sunday, the Raiders learned that rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on Monday morning for DUI. That news was first reported by TMZ via their Twitter account.

According to the report, police went to The Cromwell Hotel around 4 AM ET on Monday morning and discovered that the rookie cornerback was asleep in his car near an exit ramp.

Hobbs was then arrested and booked at 6:38 AM ET and was booked on one count of misdemeanor DUI. According to the Clark County Detention Center, his court date is now set for May.

Hobbs has been the team’s starting slot cornerback all year and has been among their best defenders. He has totaled 67 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception in 15 games this year.

During his Monday press conference, Rich Bisaccia confirmed that Hobbs was involved “in an incident.” However, he did not comment further on the issue. The Raiders are still gathering information as they just recently learned about the arrest, according to Bisaccia.

This is the second player for the Raiders to be arrested for DUI this year. Back in November, Henry Ruggs III was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death. He was later released by the Raiders.

