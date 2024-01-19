Raiders CB Jack Jones takes jab at Patriots organization

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, who was released by the New England Patriots during the 2023 season, praised his current team on Thursday night, while also taking a not-so-subtle shot at his former organization.

Jones was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He looked to be a promising player on the field, but off-the-field issues marred his tenure in New England. He was waived by the Patriots on November 13.

He has had success in his limited time with the Raiders. He tallied two interceptions with the organization, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

I love the Raiders media team 💯💯 patriots use to tell me leave the locker room early 😮‍💨 don’t shower or none just leave 🥶 world.. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) January 19, 2024

It’s clear that Jones has no regrets about no longer being a member of the Patriots organization. The Patriots still have promising young talent at the cornerback position, and Jones played his best football of the season in Las Vegas.

Perhaps both sides are better off from the break-up.

