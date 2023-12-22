Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patrick Mahomes: Stop the magician and the act is over

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones pulled off quite the trick the last time he was on the field and he's hoping to do the same this weekend.

It looked like Jones used magic to turn a pass by Chargers quarterback Easton Stick in Week 15 into a one-handed interception that he returned for a touchdown, so he has some credibility when it comes to identifying the special powers other players have at their disposal. Jones shared some of that knowledge while discussing the Chiefs offense ahead of Monday's game.

There's been a lot of focus on the underwhelming performance of the Chiefs' receivers this season, but Jones said that the quarterback is still the star of the show for Kansas City and that the Raiders will need to shut Patrick Mahomes down to get a win on Christmas.

“We’re not worried about them,” Jones said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s Patrick Mahomes we’ve got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over.”

The Chiefs have won six straight against the Raiders, including a 31-17 win last month that showed Mahomes' act has remained successful even as his team looks for the right mix of players to put around him on their offense. Jones and the rest of the Raiders will try to end that run.