Raiders CB Damon Arnette getting final evaluation on injured wrist, could return vs. Chargers

Last week Damon Arnette came off the Raiders reserve/COVID-19 list. But he was still on injured reserve with a wrist injury he suffered in Week three in New England. He may come off that list as well this week.

“I just saw Arnette a minute ago,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday over video conference.

“Damon is headed to Houston to get his wrist evaluated for the final time. There is a chance he’s available for the Chargers game. So, we’re really excited about that.”

Arnette was the team’s pick at 19 overall in this year’s draft. He was named the starter to begin the season, beating out veteran Prince Amukamara who the team had signed as a free agent this offseason.

The rookie out of Ohio State had 14 combined tackles and one pass breakup in three starts. Since he has been out, veteran Nevin Lawson has started at cornerback across from second-year former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen.

Should the evaluation go well for Arnette’s wrist, he could be back in the lineup this Sunday when the Raiders travel to Los Angeles to face outstanding rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the rival Chargers.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.