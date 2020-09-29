Raiders CB Damon Arnette could miss more than a month with latest thumb injury
The Raiders got some bad news on Tuesday as their rookie cornerback in Damon Arnette is expected to miss some time with a re-aggravation of his thumb injury. . Arnette originally injured his thumb before the team’s Week 1 game in practice. But the training staff was able to design a cast around his thumb to protect him. Unfortunately, that was only a short-term solution as he re-injured that thumb in Week 3 against the Patriots. If he is not available to play in Week 4, expect the likes of Nevin Lawson and Isaiah Johnson to get more looks on the outside opposite of Trayvon Mullen