Raiders CB Casey Hayward ranked among top cornerbacks in NFL

The cornerback position is now one of the most interesting and shockingly deep spots on the roster for the Raiders. After the addition of veteran Casey Hayward, there is going to be a real battle for the two starting outside cornerback spots.

But what does Hayward have left in the tank at his age? Can he keep one of Trayvon Mullen or Damon Arnette off the field?

In a recent article by Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus, he ranked the top outside cornerbacks heading into the 2021 season. Not surprisingly, Hayward made an appearance. Here is a snippet of what the site had to say about the veteran cornerback:

“Hayward has been one of the highest-graded cornerbacks in the league for much of his career, spanning across time spent with both the Packers and the Los Angeles Chargers. He graded at 75.0 or higher in every season that he saw more than 100 snaps from 2012 through 2019, and he did it all while posting the highest forced incompletion rate in the NFL.”

The biggest knock on Hayward is that he had a really poor 2020 season. Now, is that just a fluke year or are we beginning to see the decline after a great career? Time will tell, but the Raiders are banking on him bouncing back with his former defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley.

If Hayward can get back to the level of play we saw in 2018 and 2019, he has a chance to really help improve this secondary. If not, look for the Raiders to continue to lean on their young cornerbacks on the outside.

