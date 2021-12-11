Raiders CB Casey Hayward Jr. has not allowed a touchdown this season

One of the best free-agent signings this offseason has been the addition of Casey Hayward Jr. to the Raiders. Reuniting with Gus Bradley, Hayward has been a borderline All-Pro defender this year with Las Vegas.

The 32-year old cornerback signed a one-year deal worth only $4 million dollars this offseason. He had to wait until after the draft to finally sign a contract, but he is showing the rest of the league why they were foolish to pass him up on the open market.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hayward has not allowed a single touchdown this season. In fact, he has not allowed a single touchdown in his last 587 coverage snaps. He’s played 92 percent of the defensive snaps for the Raiders this season and has started in every game.

Casey Hayward Jr. hasn’t allowed a TD in 587 consecutive coverage snaps 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uL6Gya8PID — PFF (@PFF) December 7, 2021

But the more you dive into Hayward’s season, the more impressive it gets when you look at the advanced statistics. According to Pro Football Reference, Hayward has allowed only 239 passing yards on 38 targets this season. Opposing quarterbacks have just a 70.0 passer rating when targeting him, which is the lowest of his career.

Hayward will turn 33 before the 2022 season begins, but there is no sign at all that he is slowing down. In fact, his game seems to get better as he ages. He’ll hit the open market again next offseason, but expect him to garner more interest and receive more guaranteed money.

Considering how well he has played this season, the Raiders would be wise to bring him back next year and continue to pair him with Trayvon Mullen and Nate Hobbs in their young secondary.

