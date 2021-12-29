Raiders get CB Brandon Facyson, two others back from reserve/COVID-19 list

While Wednesday saw TE Darren Waller and DT Kendall Vickers head to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Raiders did get three players back as well. Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, CB Brandon Facyson, and S Roderic Teamer all came off the list today.

Facyson is the starter in the bunch. He was starting in place of the injured Trayvon Mullen much of the season and was expect to resume those starting duties last week when Mullen headed to a second stint on IR. But the positive COVID test mean the Raiders looked to fourth string cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Teamer may have started last week in place of Johnathan Abram who was lost for the season to a dislocated shoulder. Instead Dallin Leavitt played every snap at strong safety.

Other transactions today included sending guards Jeremiah Poutasi and Lester Cotton to the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. There are also 11 Raiders roster players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.