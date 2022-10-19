Raiders CB Anthony Averett, WR DJ Turner return to practice opening window for return from IR

The season opener for the Raiders saw them stricken with a slew of injuries. Among them were starting cornerback Anthony Averett and reserve slot receiver DJ Turner. Both of whom were sent to injured reserve.

If a player in placed on injured reserve after the final 53-man roster cutdown, they are eligible to return after four weeks. That return window opens today and right on schedule, both players will take the practice field.

Keep in mind, this doesn’t necessarily mean they will play Sunday against the Texans. This opens a 21-day window for each player to be activated from injured reserve.

It’s also possible both are available right now, making their return today very good news.

Should Averett play this Sunday, his return would come at the perfect time, with fellow starting cornerback Nate Hobbs headed to IR with a broken hand.

Turner was showing himself to be a talented slot target and return specialist in the preseason, which is how he made the team. It will be good to see what he can bring to the offense as well as the special teams unit once he is ready to see game action again.

