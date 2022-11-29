Raiders CB Anthony Averett heads back to injured reserve

For the second time this season Averett is headed to injured reserve. The veteran cornerback injured his toe in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, ending his day after 22 snaps, this time likely ending his season.

Averett had been lost to injury midway through the season opener and returned in week seven. He had appeared in the past six games, starting five before this injury tripped him up again.

Technically, should Averett be out the bare minimum of four games, he could return for the season finale and for any seeming unlikely playoff run.

To replace Averett on the roster, CB Tyler Hall was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

Hall is in his third NFL season after appearing in 13 games for the Falcons and Rams. He had been signed a few weeks ago to the practice squad and has been elevated the past two weeks, playing a combined 50 snaps on defense.

