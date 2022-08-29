Will Raiders CB Amik Robertson make the 53-man roster?

One player who is certainly on the roster bubble for the Raiders is cornerback Amik Robertson. A fourth-round pick from the 2020 draft, Robertson has not played a ton during the first two years of his career. But he finally started to play well during training camp and into the preseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Robertson played 126 snaps in the preseason and allowed 10 catches for 98 yards on 11 targets. His play in the preseason was a bit of a disappointment considering he did have a strong training camp.

In a recent 53-man roster prediction by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, he had the Raiders keeping five cornerbacks. However, Robertson was not on that list as Darius Phillips and Anthony Averett made it over the former La Tech star. Here is what Gutierrez had to say about the cornerback room entering cutdowns:

“It’s an underrated unit but one that has to show up in a big way. Mullen coming off the PUP list is a boon, but he has to stay healthy, while Ya-Sin and Averett are competent starters. Hobbs built on his strong rookie season with a stronger camp. Phillips is a key special teamer who can pinch hit.”

If the Raiders keep six cornerbacks, Robertson would likely be the other name on the depth chart. But if they keep only five, it might be tough for him to make the squad. He just hasn’t done enough in the games to warrant a roster spot at this stage in his career.

The Raiders must cut down their roster to 53 by the Tuesday deadline at 4:00 PM. That is when we will know the fate of Robertson and his future with the Las Vegas Raiders.

