Raiders' Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay on Monday, becoming the first active player in the National Football League to do so. "Just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in an Instagram video. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest." CBS Los Angeles' Jim Hill reports.