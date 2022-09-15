Raiders, Cardinals Week 2 Thursday injury report: TE Zach Ertz returns to practice

On Wednesday’s injury report, the Raiders were missing RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), C Andre James (concussion), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), and S Tre’von Moehrig (hip). They were still missing all those players Thursday.

All who were DNP Wednesday for #Raiders missed practice again today. TE Zach Ertz (calf) and JJ Watt (calf) return to practice for #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/KfCmxHNhC9 — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 15, 2022

The Cardinals, on the other hand, got a couple key players back today.

Tight end Zach Ertz returned full from a calf injury and JJ Watt was back limited with a calf injury.

Still missing for the Chargers are wide receivers Andy Isabella (back) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) along with safety Jalen Thompson (toe).

Showing up for the first time on Thursday was Raiders CB Sam Webb who was limited with an ankle injury. If he’s healthy, Webb could be called upon to play with Anthony Averett placed on injured reserve this week.

One more practice this week to see if any of the four injured Raiders players are able to practice and have a chance to play Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire