Raiders capture 2024 Dothan Diamond Classic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —The Houston Academy Raiders are the champions of the 2024 Dothan Diamond Classic.
The Raiders battled for an entire week, and all of their hard work came to a satisfying end on Saturday.
In their semi-final game against the Wicksburg Panthers, the Raiders finished with a 5-0 shutout win.
They then faced the Rehobeth Rebels, who just came off a thrilling 9-8 comeback victory over the Enterprise Wildcats.
In the championship game, the Rebels jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but the Raiders responded with a four-run inning.
Houston Academy Head Coach Sharon Cherry says she is proud of how her team responded to the early deficit.
“You don’t want to be playing a good team, and start letting them build a lead on you,” Cherry said. “But you know, we don’t get real rattled or frazzled by teams scoring runs; because we know that we can produce runs. Our 1-9 is capable of putting the bat on the ball and executing plays, and we will score some.”
During the awards ceremony, multiple players walked away with all-tournament honors.
Alabama commit Braya Hodges also secured the tournament’s best pitcher award.
