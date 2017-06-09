Raiders cancel OTA for go-kart racing

Jack Del Rio gave the Raiders a break Friday, taking them go-kart racing in lieu of practice.

NFL teams have 10 OTAs, but it’s not unusual for coaches to work in a fun activity. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin took his team to Dave & Buster’s earlier this week, and the Cowboys hosted their annual Dallas Cowboys U high school football camp for underserved student-athletes. The Saints held a scavenger hunt.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, several players posted videos on social media from their day at Umigo Racing. Quarterback Derek Carr shot video of the leaderboard after one race, showing he posted the fastest time.

The Raiders conclude their offseason program with a mandatory three-day minicamp that begins Tuesday.