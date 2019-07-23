Raiders camp questions: Can Vontaze Burfict provide stability at MLB?

The Raiders have searched long and hard for stability at middle linebacker. They haven't had much luck recently, no matter who has been picking players.

Let's call it the curse of Rolando McClain, a wasted first-round pick that exemplifies the team's issues filling an important position. Only Perry Riley and NaVorro Bowman offered partial-season respites during this middle linebacker drought, and neither player re-signed with the club.

Nick Roach, Curtis Lofton, Ben Heeney, Miles Burris and Derrick Johnson have all tried and failed to stabilize the position. Still-developing Marquel Lee, a rare linebacker drafted to play the middle, was thrust into a starting role but didn't stick and has been used on the strong side. Raiders haven't selected one before the fourth round since McClain, choosing largely to go the veteran route inside.

Vontaze Burfict enters as this year's attempt to get the middle linebacker spot right. Brandon Marshall is also in town and capable of playing inside and out, as the Raiders hope to establish veteran leadership running Paul Guenther's defense.

Burfict has spent most of his career as Guenther's field general, and having him here should open previously closed chapters of an extensive playbook. Burfict was helpful running practice reps and meetings during the offseason program, already proving a valuable resource to his new team.

He must remain available and productive to stay that way. Burfict has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, which has hampered his effectiveness. Will he be a three-down player inside? Even two would be helpful, considering Tahir Whitehead's lineup regularity and comfort with the defense.

Marshall can also fill the middle, proving a solid Plan B if Burfict struggles. Having veteran options playing in front of a developing corps including Jason Cabinda, Lee and Nicholas Morrow should be better than previous seasons, where the Raiders never seemed to have a backup plan.

Burfict has been impactful already, but we haven't seen much of Marshall. The former Bronco missed most offseason practices with an undisclosed injury.

These older veterans have producers in the league but skepticism is fair until the show old form during the regular season. Can Burfict and/or Marshall succeed where previous players have struggled?

It's worth keeping a keen eye on the middle linebacker spot and the position group as a whole, which must improve for the Raiders defense to run well this regular season.

