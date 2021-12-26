Raiders call an awful screen pass at end of first half, give away 7 points to Broncos

Some NFL fans are old enough to remember the name Jack Squirek.

In the Super Bowl at the end of the 1983 season, Washington was backed up in the final seconds of the first half and decided to try a swing pass to running back Joe Washington instead of running out the clock. Squirek, a situational linebacker, anticipated the play, picked it off and scored. The Raiders won 38-9.

Two cities and a few decades later, the Raiders were on the other end of that scenario.

Instead of running out the clock with 26 seconds left in the half against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders ran a play from their own 26. It was a screen pass to running back Josh Jacobs. Derek Carr's pass didn't get over Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb. Chubb tipped it to himself and intercepted it, then returned it to the 1-yard line. The Broncos scored on the next play.

Instead of taking a knee and going into halftime with a 7-6 lead, the Raiders ran a play that probably wasn't going to pop for 40 yards and gave away a touchdown. Next time they'll probably just take it to halftime.