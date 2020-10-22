Raiders-Bucs Week 7 game no longer on SNF due to COVID-19 concerns

Raiders-Bucs game no longer on SNF due to COVID-19 concerns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders were scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7, but the NFL announced Thursday afternoon that the game has been moved out of the primetime slot, with a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks taking its place.

The following schedule changes have been made for Week 7: pic.twitter.com/arQi7dz2Em — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2020

The league included in the statement that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," simply guaranteeing that there will be a game in the league's primetime television slot by moving the times around.

We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts. — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2020

The Raiders have had multiple players test positive since the team came off a bye this week, with first-round pick Damon Arnette and right tackle Trent Brown among the players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home on Wednesday, and the group also was kept home on Thursday as contact tracing continues.

The NFL reportedly is investigating whether Brown followed COVID-19 protocols during the Raiders' bye week. For an organization that already has been fined this season for improper mask use on the sideline by head coach Jon Gruden and allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, this is nothing short of a bad look.

The Raiders now are scheduled to play the Buccaneers at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, but this likely won't be the last update we get from the league on the contest's status.