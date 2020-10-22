Raiders-Bucs perfect reminder to check out 'Sports Uncovered' podcast

Raiders-Bucs a reminder to check out 'Sports Uncovered' podcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders are squaring off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVII. In that fateful game on Jan. 26, 2003, Jon Gruden's Bucs dismantled the Bill Callahan-coached Raiders 48-21 to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

But it was far from an ordinary Super Bowl week for the Raiders. Oakland's starting center, Barret Robbins, mysteriously disappeared on the eve of the Super Bowl and missed the game.

The story of Robbins' disappearance is outlined in an episode of the Sports Uncovered Podcast, originally released back in July.

Where did Robbins go? Who found him? Do the Raiders believe they would have won the Super Bowl had Robbins played?

Check out the episode to find out all of the juicy details about one of the most mysterious sports events in recent memory.

