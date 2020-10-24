Raiders-Bucs' 2002 Jon Gruden trade among most shocking NFL stories

Raiders, Bucs shocked NFL world with 2002 Gruden mega trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tremors have shaken the National Football League throughout time.

Lawrence Taylor breaking Joe Theismann’s leg.

Barry Sanders retiring in his prime.

Bob Irsay moving a team in the dead of night.

Jon Gruden being traded as a head coach.

It certainly makes the list, that moment 18 years ago this past February when the Oakland Raiders sent Gruden to Tampa Bay in exchange for draft picks and a cool $8 million. And despite the fact Gruden wouldn’t directly address the trade earlier this week, it remains one of those seminal moments that affected the future of two franchises.

It’s 2020. The Raiders are in Las Vegas, Gruden is in his third season since returning as coach and the Buccaneers will stand opposite him Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.