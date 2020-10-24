Raiders-Buccaneers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 7

Raiders-Bucs predictions: Tampa defense could be bad news for Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders tackle Trent Brown's absence after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list just part of the reason why Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a tough one at Allegiant Stadium.

The rest of the starters on the offensive line and safety Johnathan Abram were deemed high-risk contacts and placed on the list, and Abram officially won't play in Week 7. With so many starters potentially out, the Raiders are clear betting underdogs against the Buccaneers.

Line: TB -4

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Last week, the Bucs held Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just 160 passing yards and 4.57 yards per attempt. Tampa Bay also has the best rushing defense in the league, but don’t be surprised if Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs makes some noise.

Tampa leads the NFC South (4-2), and quarterback Tom Brady hasn't thrown an interception since Week 4. Tight end Rob Gronkowski also appears to be healthy and will be part of the action after catching a season-high eight passes for 78 yards and his first touchdown with the Bucs last week.

Predictions

