Raiders-Browns odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 8

Raiders-Browns predictions: Las Vegas 'dogs in Dawg Pound originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders have traded streaks all season. They won two, then lost two, then won one and lost one on either side of the bye week. Week 8 might be the first in which they buck that trend.

A road game with the Cleveland Browns (5-2) awaits the Silver and Black on Sunday. It marks the sixth straight week in which the Raiders (3-3) have played against a team with a .500 or better record at the time of kickoff, and only their second 10:00 A.M. PT start of the season.

The Raiders are slight underdogs heading into Sunday, according to PointsBet.

Line: CLE -2.5

Cleveland will be without star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham leads the team in targets (43), while sitting second in receiving yards (319) and TDs (three). Despite wild claims to the contrary, Beckham's absence makes the Browns worse.

The Raiders could deal with a big absence themselves, as right tackle Trent Brown's status remains uncertain for Sunday. The other side of the ball likely will be a bigger issue, however, as Cleveland's dominant rushing offense (157 yards per game) should have an advantage over Las Vegas' middle-of-the-road group (119 yards against per game).

Predictions

