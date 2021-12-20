Raiders, Browns announce inactives ahead of Week 15 matchup
The Raiders and Browns are set to kick off in less than 90 minutes and both teams have announced their list of inactive players for this contest.
Before the inactive list was announced, the Raiders put starting slot cornerback Nate Hobbs on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of this matchup. The rookie cornerback has been one of the league’s best slot defenders and will certainly be missed in this game against the Browns.
The Raiders are also down two linebackers this week with Denzel Perryman and Will Compton both being inactive. That means we should see more of K.J. Wright and Cory Littleton against one of the league’s best rushing attacks.
Here is the full list of inactive players for both the Raiders and Browns in Week 15:
Raiders:
TE Darren Waller
LB Denzel Perryman
LB Will Compton
G Jordan Simmons
OT Jackson Barton
DL Kendal Vickers
Browns:
CB Greg Newsome II
WR Lawrence Cager
DT Josiah Bronson