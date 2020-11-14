Raiders-Broncos odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 10

Raiders-Broncos predictions: LV favored in divisional clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In what has been a turbulent season for the Raiders with COVID-19 protocols and an organizational move to Las Vegas and a brand-new stadium, the Silver and Black are 5-3 and firmly in the AFC playoff mix.

After hanging on for a thrilling win over the Los Angeles Chargers, divisional play continues for the Raiders on Sunday as they'll host the Denver Broncos, a team coming off a tough loss in Atlanta against the Falcons in Week 9.

For the second week in a row, Las Vegas will be the favorites, and carry a solid edge going into Sunday's matchup on the spread.

Line: Raiders -3.5

Denver gets more than a field goal in their first game at Allegiant Stadium, where the Raiders are 1-2 this season so far.

The Raiders' defense hasn't performed up to par this season, and has allowed fewer than 20 points in just one game. Unfortunately for Denver, the Broncos have the 27th-ranked offense in the NFL, scoring just 21.5 points per game coming in.

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders' offense have been extremely efficient this season, scoring on the second-highest percentage of offensive drives of any NFL team (52.6), and are just behind New Orleans in percentage of third-down conversions (51.4).

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Raiders 34, Broncos 24

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Raiders 26, Broncos 24

Jeff Legwold, ESPN: Broncos 24, Raiders 21

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 27, Broncos 24

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Raiders 28, Broncos 20

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Raiders 27, Broncos 23