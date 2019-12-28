Raiders-Broncos odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for Week 17 game

The Raiders head to Denver to face the Broncos, and unfortunately, they aren't favored to take home the win in this one. And there's a lot riding on this game -- and some weirdness is thrown in there.

Oakland needs a lot of things to come to fruition if the team wants to make the playoffs.

The Raiders never let the odds, or lack thereof deter them, but the Broncos have won three of their last four games -- so Denver is riding high at the moment.

In more disappointing news for the Raiders, they have officially ruled star running back Josh Jacobs out as he's been battling a fractured shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 7.

With that said, this is how the Vegas lines have the game shaping out:

Line

Caesars: DEN -3.5

Consensus: DEN -3.5

Westgate: DEN -3.5

Wynn: DEN -3







Here are how football writers across the nation see this game panning out:

Predictions

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Broncos 21, Raiders 16

Jeff Legwold, ESPN: Broncos 27, Raiders 23

Michael David Smith, PFF: Raiders 28, Broncos 17

Mike Florio, PFF: Raiders 20, Broncos 17







