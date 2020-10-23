Report: Raiders, Broncos have no new COVID-19 positives, will play Week 7 games

Neither the Las Vegas Raiders nor the Denver Broncos had any positive COVID-19 tests on Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. They will play their respective Week 7 games as scheduled.

No more positive tests this morning for the Raiders or Broncos, per sources.



The Raiders will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Broncos are to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams have had COVID-19 concerns in recent weeks.

Raiders offensive line sent home

The Raiders entire offensive line was sent home on Wednesday after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Brown’s placement on the list does not mean he has COVID-19. His teammates were barred from the facility because contact tracing reportedly showed they were around Brown.

The Raiders are set to host the Buccaneers on Sunday. It was originally scheduled to be the “Sunday Night Football” game, but the NFL bumped them up to the 4:05 p.m. ET time slot on Fox in case it had to be canceled. The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are now the nightcap on NBC.

Las Vegas has had a slew of COVID-19 protocol issues already this season.

Broncos’ RB coach tests positive

Broncos running back coach Curtis Modkins tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Oct. 17. He did not accompany the team to New England for its game the following the day.

The team said it did point of care testing with those close to Modkins and received no positives back, hence why it played as scheduled on Sunday.

Denver has continued to return tests in the week since and has had no positives reported. The Broncos will host the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.

