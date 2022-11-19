Raiders, Broncos final Week 11 injury report: WR Davante Adams (abdomen) Questionable

Wide receiver is a big question mark for both the Raiders and Broncos as they are set to meet this Sunday. The Raiders were without two of their top three receivers already with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both on injured reserve. They top receiver, Davante Adams is Questionable for this week with an abdomen injury. Leaving only Mack Hollins as a sure bet to play.

The Broncos will be without two of their top four receivers with Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler both ruled OUT for the game. A third of those top four is Questionable with Kendall Hinton dealing with a shoulder injury. Leaving only Courtland Sutton for sure playing.

Also OUT for the Broncos are FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), and CB K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee). Questionable are LB Baron Browning (hip), OL Tom Compton (back), T Cameron Fleming (quad), and G Graham Glasgow (shoulder).

For the Raiders, LT Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen), LB Denzel Perryman, and LB Luke Masterson are all Questionable.

