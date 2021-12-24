Raiders, Broncos final injury report: LB Denzel Perryman Questionable ‘optimistic’ to play

Things are still looking up that the Raiders could have their leading tackler back this week against the Broncos. Denzel Good was back at practice the past couple days and is officially Questionable for the game.

“He was limited today,” interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said of Perryman. “He did run around today a little bit, looked better than he’s looked all week, so we’re optimistic that we’ll have him. We’ll see what the next two days look like.”

It’s kinda crazy that Denzel Perryman has missed the past ten quarters (2.5 games) and still leads the NFL in solo tackles (78) and is fifth in combined tackles (133). Those numbers put him in the Pro Bowl. So, obviously his return would figure to be a big boost for the defense against a division rival.

Also Questionable is Johnathan Hankins with a back injury.

It would be a big boost for the offense if they could get Darren Waller back. But the Pro Bowl tight end is Doubtful for the game, making it unlikely he will play.