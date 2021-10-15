Raiders, Broncos final injury report: DT Johnathan Hankins Doubtful with hip injury

It’s still not looking good for the Raiders at the defensive tackle spot this week. Johnathan Hankins missed the entire week of practices with a hip injury and is officially Doubtful for the game against the Broncos. While fellow starting DT Quinton Jefferson is Questionable with a back injury that had him miss one practice and Limited in two other practices this week.

With Hankins likely not playing, Darius Philon would figure to step into a starting role. Should Jefferson not be able to play, Solomon Thomas would step up. But that would also leave the Raiders quite thin at the DT spot and their best attribute right now is the ability to rotate in players to keep them fresh.

Everyone else was removed from the Raiders injury report, including Josh Jacobs who had missed Thursday’s practice with an illness and was limited on Friday.

For the Broncos, CB Mike Ford was rule OUT after missing all week with a knee injury. While RB Melvin Gordon (hip) and S Kareem Jackson (back) are both Questionable.