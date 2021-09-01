Raiders bringing back TE Derek Carrier day after release

Raiders GM Mike Mayock took to the podium Wednesday, a day after the team had made several cuts to get down to the 53-man roster limit. One of the first things he pointed out was this roster as of this moment is not final. That it’s fluid. He noted at least one example of how the roster will change today.

“We’re probably going to make some IR moves today and that may open up a roster spot or two,” said Mayock.

What he means are short-term or partial season IR designations. Had the team put a player on IR yesterday, that player would be lost for the season. But they have a few guys who they figure will miss some of the season, including the likes of Nicholas Morrow, Javin White, and Jalen Richard.

When those moves come down, one player who will be returning according to a source is tight end Derek Carrier.

The veteran tight end was cut yesterday after his fourth training camp with the team while first-year tight end Nick Bowers made the squad. But Gruden likes his tight ends, especially ones who can also play well on special teams such as Carrier. And Mayock hinted that Carrier’s release was not meant to be permanent.

“Derek Carrier has been one of our best special teams players and we’ll see what happens there,” Mayock said, missing only a wink.

As for the other potential additions or returns, it’s all fair game. Mayock suggested that potentially an offensive lineman and/or a linebacker could be incoming soon.

