Report: Giants ‘still in the mix’ for Odell Beckham Jr.
The New York Giants are reportedly "still in the mix" for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL free agency is in full force and over the last couple of days a couple of Wolverines have decided to stay with their respective teams rather than test the waters with potentially a new team. Jabrill Peppers will return to the New England Patriots on a two-year deal. It was a bounce-back year of sorts for Peppers who only played in 5 games in 2021 with his hometown New York Giants.
One of the Cowboys’ top special teams players will remain in Dallas. C.J. Goodwin, who is listed as a cornerback but plays almost exclusively on special teams, re-signed with the Cowboys today, according to multiple reports. Goodwin hasn’t played a single snap of defense the last two years but has consistently been one of the [more]
The Detroit Lions went 9-3 with John Cominsky in the lineup last season, and were 0-5 when he was out with a broken hand.
The Rattlers need to finish the job. That's the motto heading into the 2023 season, which starts Friday at Quad City.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell who played at Akron's St. Vincent-Mary High School and for the Ohio State Buckeyes will sign with the New York Giants.
The Chiefs elected to let Orlando Brown walk (to the Bengals) in free agency, instead sighing Jawaan Taylor to a four-year deal in free agency to play left tackle. In an introductory video call with Kansas City media on Thursday, Taylor expressed how much he’s looking forward to being a part of the reigning Super [more]
Four starters from the Super Bowl-championship Chiefs have signed elsewhere.
Defensive end J.J. Watt and center Rodney Hudson are both retiring from the NFL, but they won’t be on the Cardinals’ reserve/retired list this season. The NFL’s daily transaction wire for Wednesday shows that the Cardinals released both players. They were both released with post-June 1 designations and Hudson was also given a failed physical [more]
The Tennessee Titans officially released Bud Dupree on Wednesday, ending his time with the team after only two seasons.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Myles Jack‘s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last. The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst valued Jordan Love’s potential enough three years ago to trade up in the draft and select him in the first round, catching the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback already on Green Bay’s roster by surprise. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM that he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 season and is waiting for the Packers to trade him. Assuming that move is made, Love will take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.
Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency 2023. Our tracker updates who they've signed, lost and which of their free agents remain unsigned.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.
Adderley started 44 games for the Chargers since 2020