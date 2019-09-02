Raiders bring back two veteran defensive players

The Raiders brought back a pair of veteran defensive players Monday.

The team announced they had re-signed defensive end Josh Mauro and linebacker Kyle Wilber.

Mauro was released yesterday so they had room to claim quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers, so the move brings it full circle. The Raiders placed quarterback Nathan Peterman and cornerback Isaiah Johnson on injured reserve to clear today’s roster spots.

Wilber was released Saturday in the first wave of cuts.

Mauro has spent time with the Cardinals and Giants, and signed with the Raiders in March. Wilber signed with the Raiders in 2018 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys.