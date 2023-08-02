Raiders bring back TE Jacob Hollister

Wednesday the Raiders made what is tantamount to their corresponding move after the release of tight end OJ Howard. They brought back Jacob Hollister.

The veteran tight end spent last offseason and training camp with the Raiders before landing on injured reserve. He was later released and signed with the Vikings before returning to the Raiders midway through the season. He would return to Las Vegas midway through last season, appearing in three games.

Josh McDaniels knows Hollister from New England where Hollister’s career began in 2017 and he would spend two seasons with the Patriots. Clearly McDaniels liked what Hollister brings to the table more than what he saw from Howard over the past few months.

In six NFL seasons, Hollister has 83 career catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.

