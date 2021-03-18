Raiders bring back RB Theo Riddick

It’s running backs day for the Raiders. After shocking the world by giving Kenyan Drake a big payday to complement Josh Jacobs, the Raiders have brought back Theo Riddick for another go-round.

The Raiders are re-signing RB Theo Riddick to a one-year deal that includes $50K guaranteed. Kenyan Drake signed today, Theo Riddick retained. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2021

Riddick’s deal doesn’t guarantee he’s on the roster for sure. It’s a one-year deal worth $1.175 million. But it is a lot cheaper than that of Jalen Richard who fulfills a similar role in Gruden’s offense as Riddick; that of receiving back. That, along with the Drake investment, makes one wonder if Richard is still in the team’s plans.

It’s been a while since Riddick has been a factor in an NFL offense. The 30-year-old was a mainstay in the Lions’ offense for five seasons from 2014 thru 2018, with most of his work coming as a receiver out of the backfield.

Since then, he hasn’t done much. He spent the 2019 season on the Broncos injured reserve and appeared in just four games last season for the Raiders, spending much of the season on the practice squad.