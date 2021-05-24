Raiders bring back OL Patrick Omameh

With the release of defensive lineman David Irving the Raiders had an open roster spot. Today they filled that roster spot by bringing back offensive lineman Patrick Omameh.

The journeyman guard spent most of last season with the Raiders. He was first signed to the team’s practice squad on after week one and was quickly elevated to the active roster due to injuries to right tackle Trent Brown and left guard Richie Incognito.

Omameh would end up appearing in six games last season at both guard and tackle before being waived on December 14. He was then claimed off waivers by the Saints and then cut a week later. He would join the Chiefs and appear in their season finale before being reverted to their practice squad for their playoff run.

The 8th year veteran joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2014. He’s started 58 games for six different teams including the Buccaneers, Bears, Jaguars, Giants, and Saints.