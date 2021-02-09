Raiders bring back OG Lester Cotton Sr.

Back for his third offseason with the Raiders is former Alabama guard Lester Cotton Sr. The 2019 undrafted free agent spent most of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad, appearing in one game that year.

After spending the 2020 offseason with the team, he was waived among the final roster cuts prior to the start of the season.

The Raiders could use the competition at the guard spot as they have just two sure returning guards; Gabe Jackson and John Simpson.

Richie Incognito may not return at the age of 38 and Denzelle Good is set to hit free agency if not given an extension.

Cotton played four years at Alabama, starting 28 games, including 10 at left guard and 18 at right guard where he blocked for Josh Jacobs and the other top Crimson Tide backs. Despite his starting experience at a top program, he went undrafted into the NFL and signed with the Raiders.