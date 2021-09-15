Raiders bring back OG Jordan Simmons to replace injured Denzelle Good

On Monday Night Football, we saw Denzelle Good’s season come to an end as soon as it began. On the seventh snap of the game, Good tore his ACL, ending his season. Recently signed Jermaine Eluemunor stepped in at right guard and played admirably, but more depth was still needed.

With the team returning to the practice field Wednesday in preparation for the Steelers next Sunday, they added that depth, signing Jordan Simmons off the Seahawks practice squad.

The #Raiders are signing guard Jordan Simmons off the #Seahawks’ practice squad, pending physical, per source. Reinforcements after Denzelle Good's injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2021

It’s been a few years, but once upon a time, Jordan Simmons was with the Raiders. The USC product was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent the season on the Raiders’ practice squad. They even brought him back in 2018 and he spent the offseason with the team. This time when he was waived, the Seahawks claimed him off waivers. And that’s where he’s been ever since.

The 6-4, 339-pounder has appeared in 20 games with the Seahawks, starting nine games. Most of those appearances (14) and starts (6) were last season. But that wasn’t enough for him to make the roster out of camp this year, so he was free for the taking when the Raiders needed to take him back.

