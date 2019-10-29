Raiders bring back linebacker Brandon Marshall

Free agent linebacker Brandon Marshall is returning to the Raiders.

Marshall, the 30-year-old who spent the offseason and preseason in Oakland but didn’t make the final 53-man roster, agreed to a new deal with the Raiders today, a league source tells PFT.

Last year Marshall played in 11 games for the Broncos and started seven. He spent six years in Denver after spending his rookie year in Jacksonville.

The Raiders have been a more competitive team than most people were expecting, but their defense has struggled, especially against the pass. Oakland hopes Marshall can make a difference down the stretch.