Raiders bring back LB Te’Von Coney

The Raiders announced several cuts to get down to the requisite 85-player roster on Monday. The thing is, though, that they actually got down to 84 players, which meant they also added a player. That player, as it turns out, is LB Te’Von Coney.

Coney has had several short stints with the Raiders since 2019. Originally he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. The 6-1, 230-pound linebacker spent training camp and preseason with the team that year and was among the cuts prior to the start of the season.

He was signed on to the team’s practice squad in December and then brought back in January on a reserve/future deal. But come May of 2020 he was released again.

Coney joins the team with just eight training camp practices remaining. After today’s practice will be two days of scrimmages with the Rams in LA followed by their preseason matchup on Saturday. Then comes another round of cuts. Coney will have to make a strong impression in a short period of time.

