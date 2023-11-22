Raiders bring back Jakob Johnson to the practice squad

Four days after cutting him, the Raiders have brought back fullback Jakob Johnson, signing him to the practice squad.

Johnson announced the signing himself late Tuesday night on social media. The Raiders told him when they cut him last week that they expected to bring him back, but he admitted it was hard to be away from the team for Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

“Watching the game was a different deal,” Johnson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You obviously just want to be out there with the guys. But I was very proud of the work they put in. They looked very good for big stretches. I think it was a lot closer than a lot of people thought. There’s a lot of fight left in this team and I’m glad to still be a part of it.”

Johnson has played 115 offensive snaps and 74 special teams snaps for the Raiders this season. After the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels the Raiders may have less use for a fullback the rest of the way, which could mean Johnson won't actually get on the field on offense, but his status on the practice squad means the Raiders could call him up and make him active on Sunday against the Chiefs.