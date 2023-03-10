Raiders bring back G Netane Muti

These days the Raiders can’t afford to be losing interior offensive linemen. They need all the competition and insurance they can get. In the interest of that, they have re-signed fourth-year guard Netane Muti.

Muti was signed late last season off the Broncos’ practice squad. The Raiders have suffered several injuries at guard and instead of starting John Simpson, they cut Simpson and signed Muti.

Though Muti didn’t see the field, it was clear the team has plans for the former sixth round pick that was more than just chilling on the bench for a month.

Muti appeared in 20 games with four starts over three seasons in Denver. The Raiders must have seen something from him they liked last season, because days after his only appearance, they nabbed him off the practice squad.

The 6-3, 315-pounder attended Fresno State for college and was drafted despite just five college games due to several season-ending injuries.

