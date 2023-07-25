Raiders bring back DT Kyle Peko, waive QB Chase Garbers

Back for another training camp with the Raiders is Kyle Peko. The veteran defensive tackle spent last offseason with the Raiders before landing on the team’s practice squad. He was then signed to the active roster late in the season.

All told he appeared in eight games last season for the Raiders, collecting 11 combined tackles.

The 30-year-old enters his sixth NFL season after having previously spent time with the Broncos, Bills, and Titans. He has appeared in 28 career games with three starts.

With the return of Peko the team also announced the cuts of quarterback Chase Garbers and cornerback Isiah Brown.

