Raiders break in new parts, leave Tennessee with a win

The Raiders have a new young kicker, and a new old running back.

And both of them played their part, as they opened the season with an impressive road win.

Oakland got out of Tennessee with a 26-16 win over the Titans, a game that lacked flash but included the kind of small things they need if they want to be AFC contenders.

Giorgio Tavecchio, replacing the injured Sebastian Janikowski, was a perfect four-of-four on field goals, including a pair of 52-yarders. Along with a 43-yarder with a minute and nine seconds left, it was enough to push the Raiders over the top in a game between a pair of teams with designs for playoff spots in the AFC.

Quarterback David Carr was an efficient 22-of-32 for 262 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Marshawn Lynch had 18 carries for 76 yards to lend some balance to things. The Raiders were willing to lean on Lynch early, including a fourth-and-1 conversion early in the game which makes you wonder why other coaches didn’t think of that.

The Titans weren’t able to run the way they’ve become accustomed to, with DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry combining for just 69 yards on the ground. They tried an onside kick on the opening kickoff, and it didn’t work. After that, the highlight was rookie cornerback Adoree Jackson hurdling Tavecchio on a kickoff, but there was little spark otherwise.