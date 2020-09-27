Raiders blown out by Patriots in Week 3, 36-20

After two impressive wins to start the season, the Raiders fell to the Patriots in New England in Week 3. The Raiders had their chances to win this game, but multiple turnovers and a short missed field goal dramatically altered this contest.

Las Vegas struggled mightily to stop the run as the Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel ran all over the team in the second half. Safety Johnathan Abram did not have a strong day as he missed multiple tackles in the open field that led to big runs.

The Raiders will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 and that game will be in Las Vegas at 4:25 p.m. E.T. Here are the team’s leaders from the Week 3 game vs. Patriots:

Raiders’ Leading Passer: QB Derek Carr – 24-32 for 261 yards, 2 TDs

Raiders’ Leading Rusher: RB Josh Jacobs – 16 carries for 71 yards

Raiders’ Leading Receiver: WR Hunter Renfrow – 6 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD

