Raiders blow out Broncos

The Raiders continued their march toward the playoffs with a 37-12 beatdown of the Broncos today.

The Las Vegas defense dominated Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, intercepting him four times and keeping him from doing much of anything until a late garbage-time touchdown pass. After struggling for most of this season, the Raiders’ defense looked very good today.

Derek Carr didn’t do much, finishing with 154 passing yards, but all the Raiders needed from him was to avoid mistakes, and he did that, with no interceptions, no fumbles and no sacks. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had 21 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while Devontae Booker added 16 carries for 81 yards and two more touchdowns.

Las Vegas improves to 6-3 on the season, and the Raiders have a great chance of earning one of the three AFC wild card berths. Denver falls to 3-6, and the Broncos are facing some tough questions about whether Lock is the franchise quarterback they need.

