He was a legend at Louisiana State, All-Pro with the Raiders and a prison dentist.

Much about Billy Cannon's pro football career was like pulling teeth. And when he became a dentist after his playing days, so were the later years of his life.

After serving 2 1/2 years of a 5-year sentence for counterfeiting, Cannon became a dentist at Louisiana State Penitentiary. Eventually he was put in charge of the prison system's entire medical system.

It was a post he held until his death in 2018.

Here are five more things about one of the most versatile offensive players -- tight end, wide receiver, fullback, halfback -- in Raiders' history.

Raiders' Billy Cannon pulled teeth on field, off it as prison dentist originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area