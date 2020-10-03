Raiders-Bills odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 4

Raiders-Bills predictions: Confidence in Vegas low for Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a strong start to the 2020 NFL season, the Raiders fell back to earth in a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 3.

The schedule doesn't get much easier for Las Vegas on Sunday, as the Raiders will host the undefeated Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders have an opportunity to extend their record to 2-0 in Sin City, but the experts see Las Vegas as a solid home underdog in this matchup.

Line: BUF -3

Buffalo is led by gunslinging young quarterback Josh Allen, who has 10 touchdown passes and just one interception through three games. Expect Allen and the Bills to attack early and often through the air, especially with rookie cornerback Damon Arnette going on injured reserve after thumb surgery this week.

Raiders QB Derek Carr will be without first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs in Week 4, but Buffalo's woeful pass defense (274.7 yards per game, 28th in the NFL) likely means No. 4 will be looking to throw down the field.

Two high-scoring teams mean betting the over could be the smart play here, but Carr and Allen both have had their issues with turning the ball over in the past, so this game could go either way.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Raiders 28, Bills 27

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Bills 32, Raiders 23

Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPN: Bills 31, Raiders 21

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Bills 30, Raiders 20

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Bills 28, Raiders 21

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Bills 30, Raiders 24

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Raiders 28, Bills 26